FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 28,149 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 173,401 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $4,493,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Futu Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FUTU opened at $50.62 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

