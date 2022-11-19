FORA Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CPR Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 4.5% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ABB by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in ABB by 24.8% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ABB by 150.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ABB by 79.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 25,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

