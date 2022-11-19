FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,561 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

