FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $167.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

