FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 109.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 91,617 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $1,191,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 505,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 77.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 59,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

