FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,468 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.06.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.