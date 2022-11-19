FORA Capital LLC Takes $910,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,163,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

