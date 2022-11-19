Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $71.17.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Formula One Group by 421.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Formula One Group by 739.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

