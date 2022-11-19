FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.95.

FTC Solar Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,555,357 shares in the company, valued at $38,408,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Springer sold 62,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $148,911.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,603.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,555,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,408,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,452,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,824. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

