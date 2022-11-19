Galxe 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.85 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Galxe has a market capitalization of $49.45 million and $7.85 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00008394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Galxe

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

