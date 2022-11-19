Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,630,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after buying an additional 473,949 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 156,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

