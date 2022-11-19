GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.09.

GPS opened at $13.67 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.80.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GAP will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Towle & Co boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GAP by 214.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 931,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GAP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in GAP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after buying an additional 247,148 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

