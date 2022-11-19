Gas (GAS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.23 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Gas token can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00013001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002677 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.18 or 0.08037512 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00569391 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.23 or 0.29658656 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
