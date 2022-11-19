Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.99 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $625.06 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00569877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.90 or 0.29683975 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 617,675,345 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

