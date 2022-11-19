GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) PT Lowered to $3.00

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 643,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 291,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 413,047 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.