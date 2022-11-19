GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) PT Lowered to $3.00

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.