GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) PT Lowered to $3.00

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 643,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 291,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 413,047 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

