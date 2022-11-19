GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 8.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 49,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

GH Research Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $538.04 million, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 147,581 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GH Research by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

