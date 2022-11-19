GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 724 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

