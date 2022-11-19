GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 74,144 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 295.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $7,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 329,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

