GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.