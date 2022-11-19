GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $176,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 94,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $374.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $693.09.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

