GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 529 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 135.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 751,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after buying an additional 234,146 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 124,194 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after buying an additional 83,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $100,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.