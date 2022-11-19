Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 219,089 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 219,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,195.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943,617 shares in the company, valued at $50,683,553.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

