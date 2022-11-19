Global Ship Lease, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 29.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

