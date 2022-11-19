Global Ship Lease, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
Global Ship Lease Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $30.02.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 29.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
