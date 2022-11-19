Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $232.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $291.00 to $232.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Globant Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $174.25 on Friday. Globant has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $324.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.81 and its 200 day moving average is $194.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Globant by 1,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

