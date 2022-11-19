GMX Price Tops $42.54 (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One GMX token can now be purchased for $42.54 or 0.00254663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $339.91 million and $12.72 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GMX has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars.

