Gode Chain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $625,100.39 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

