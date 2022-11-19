Goldfinch Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $18.74 million and approximately $218,348.45 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,407,482 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

