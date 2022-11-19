Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Holdings Boosted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,082 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 4.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 9.02% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $95,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,197. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

