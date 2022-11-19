GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $5.00 at DA Davidson

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $42.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

About GoodRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth $11,850,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.