GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $5.00 at DA Davidson

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.28.
GoodRx Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $42.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
