Graco (NYSE:GGG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 87.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Graco by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 7.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 774,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

