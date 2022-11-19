Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GNLN. Roth Capital lowered Greenlane from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.87). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 11.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 775.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 629,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the period.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

