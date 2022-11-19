Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Griffon Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of GFF opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.
