Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of GFF opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Griffon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.