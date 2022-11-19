Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.76 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $483,840.61 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,735.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00384988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00117148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00800124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00629944 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00235045 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

