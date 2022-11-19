Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.60.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $111.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after acquiring an additional 697,281 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,182,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,555,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

