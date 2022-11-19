Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
GH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.60.
Guardant Health Stock Performance
Shares of GH opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $111.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after acquiring an additional 697,281 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,182,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,555,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.