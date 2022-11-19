Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Hits $0.0699 on Major Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $20.26 million and approximately $592,327.24 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00573579 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,002.67 or 0.29875829 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

