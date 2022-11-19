Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc lessened its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,659 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney comprises approximately 3.6% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.09% of Hancock Whitney worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.37. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

