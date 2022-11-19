Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of HMY opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

