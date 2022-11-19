Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $52.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $57.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Haynes International by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Haynes International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Haynes International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Haynes International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.