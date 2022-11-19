Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Haynes International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

HAYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

