HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Reduced by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in HDFC Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $72.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

