Head-To-Head Survey: Catalyst Bancorp (CLST) versus The Competition

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Catalyst Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Catalyst Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Bancorp Competitors 219 1430 1188 52 2.37

Profitability

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 15.42%. Given Catalyst Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catalyst Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 1.23% 0.12% 0.04% Catalyst Bancorp Competitors 18.69% 7.95% 0.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $10.32 million $1.93 million 422.47 Catalyst Bancorp Competitors $795.48 million $220.95 million 14.07

Catalyst Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Catalyst Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Catalyst Bancorp rivals beat Catalyst Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.