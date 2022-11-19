Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 66,141 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 870.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 79,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 149,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.