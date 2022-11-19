Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,698.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after acquiring an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

