Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,105 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 73.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,933,000 after buying an additional 755,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 3.1 %

EIX stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.