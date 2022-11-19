Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 41.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 596.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,460.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,302.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2,178.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,560.01.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

