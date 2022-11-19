Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 211,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 6,806.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.76% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAWW. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,844,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $8,637,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

AAWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.