Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 325,142 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in PPL by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,090,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PPL by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 355,605 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

