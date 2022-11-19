Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0487

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $945.04 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00076982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023276 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04713448 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $13,041,679.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

