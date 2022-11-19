Hedera Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.06 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Hedera has a total market cap of $947.13 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00077451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023852 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04713448 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $13,041,679.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.