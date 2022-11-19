HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.00.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI opened at $163.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.96. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $165.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. HEICO’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 14.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 555.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 139,420 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

